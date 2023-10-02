After coming from a goal down to win the tie, the Whites made sure that they were in the hat for the next round, courtesy of a brace from substitute and Man of the Match Zidan Sutherland.

Iffy Allen pulled up in the warm-up so Luke Baptiste stepping into the starting eleven in a team that boasted the average age of just 20, with captain for the day John Oyenuga one of the more senior players on the pitch. Baptiste and Nikaj were academy graduates, while Henry Young and Archie Hatcher are still present in the academy, showing that the talent coming through is worthy of first team football.

It was a slow first half showing from the hosts with only a Archie Hatcher free-kick to note. Hatcher unleashed a knuckleball that looked to be heading into the top corner but Collins in the Haringey goal was equal too it with a fantastic stop to tip it over the crossbar. The visitors were picking up far too many second balls and their quick play from back to front was causing Dover all sorts of bother. In the 24th minute, Borough took the lead from a corner when Jebbie fired home after having the freedom of Dover’s penalty area. It was a goal that had been coming for the visitors with the Whites huffing and puffing and quite frankly getting nowhere.

The Gaffer made a change at the break, bringing on Nick Dembele to replace George Nikaj and it paid dividends immediately. Dembele’s running in behind began to stretch the away defence and he nearly opened the scoring himself when his shot was palmed into the side netting by Collins. Zidan Sutherland was thrown into the mix, coming off the left flank and it was a move that would yield immediate results when a cross from the impressive Paris Lock was fired home by Zidan at the back post.

Zidan fires home to send the River End wild – Photo Steve Johnson

It was the duo that linked up again with just six minutes remaining as a cool finish from Sutherland ensured that we were in the draw for the Fourth Qualifying Round to be played on Saturday 14 October. Manager Mitch Brundle praised his ‘Babes’ for their second half performance. Speaking to Kent Online Sport Brundle said ‘With an average age around 20, I’m so proud of them. I said before the game that I didn’t care how we won. I couldn’t care less about the performance. We’re in the hat for Monday – and that’s all we wanted.’

We will keep you updated with the draw as soon as we have it.

Dover Athletic: Terrell, Oyenuga, Charles-Cook, Naylor, Mensah, Baptiste, Lock, Young, Powell, Hatcher, Nikaj

Subs: Sutherland, Dembele, Anifowose, Stewart, Dunne, Allen, Sesay

Haringey Borough: Collins, Addo, O’Donoghue, Sambu, Peter (C), Jabbie, Aidoo, Iontton, Figueira, Young, Kennedy

Subs: Philippou, Hoti, Aresti, Mitchell, Bawling, Babalola, Dema