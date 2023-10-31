Olympiakos and AEK scored important wins on Monday to keep up the pressure on Super League leader Panathinaikos, in a round of games that also tightened up the battle at the bottom of the table with two teams scoring their maiden wins for the season.

Panathinaikos trounced 10-man Panserraikos 5-0 on Sunday at home to reach 22 points from nine games. Andraz Sporar scored a brace, Adam Cerin and Daniel Mancini also found the net, as did Panayiotis Deligiannidis but on the wrong end.

Olympiakos remained one point behind the Greens through a 2-0 win at OFI, where AEK, PAOK and Aris have lost. Daniel Podence settled it for the Reds scoring both goals, one in each half, at Iraklio.

AEK won the week’s biggest game, downing PAOK 2-0 in Athens and is a further point from the top, with 20 against Panathinaikos’ 22. PAOK stayed on 17, after conceding goals to Orbelin Pineda and Niclas Eliasson.

Lamia has climbed to a surprising fifth, on 15 points, with a 1-0 triumph at Asteras Tripolis on Sunday, and Aris moved up to sixth after its 2-0 defeat of PAS Giannina in Thessaloniki.

Atromitos scored its first win of the season, coming from behind to beat visiting Panetolikos 3-2. Volos also took its first win, a 2-1 result over Kifissia on Saturday.