Olympiakos has put some clear blue water between itself and its title rivals at the top of the Super League, as it defeated PAS at Ioannina while AEK suffered a loss at OFI and Panathinaikos narrowly escaped one at home against PAOK.

The Reds put three past PAS Giannina on Sunday, with the 3-0 score decided by a brace by Daniel Podence and a goal by Rodinei. They have only dropped two points in seven gaes, when they visited champion AEK.

AEK actually suffered its first domestic defeat in over seven months on Monday as it was upset by OFI at Iraklio. The Cretan team won 2-0, courtesy of goals by Luiz Phellype and Nouha Dicko.

Panathinaikos and PAOK shared a dramatic 2-2 draw on Sunday in Athens. PAOK led twice, through Brandon Thomas and Andrija Zivkovic, but Panathinaikos equalized via Sebastian Palacios and Alexander Jeremejeff with the last kick of the game.

Aris dropped two points at home, drawing 1-1 with Kifissia on Sunday. Atromitos and Asteras Tripolis shared a goalless draw on Monday, and Lamia saw off Panetolikos 1-0.

The game between Volos and Panserraikos has been postponed due to the extensive damage by floods on Volos.

Olympiakos is on 19 points, PAOK has 14, Panathinaikos 13, OFI 12 and AEK 11, but Panathinaikos and AEK have a game in hand.