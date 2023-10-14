Cypriot star George Ioannides steps up to roll the dice as Sky Masterson from 16 October in the London stage production of Guys & Dolls, taking over from Andrew Richardson.

The announcement was made last week along with the news that the show has extended its run at the Bridge Theatre and is now booking to 31 August 2024.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, this new production of Guys & Dolls is based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows and choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins.

It has more hit songs, more laughs and more romance than any show ever written. The seating is wrapped around the action while the immersive tickets transport you to the streets of Manhattan and the bars of Havana in the unlikeliest of love stories.

Guys & Dolls has been running at The Bridge Theatre since March 2023 receiving rave reviews.

George Ioannides graduated from Laine Theatre Arts college in 2015. His credits include Nefeles the Musical at the National Theatre of Cyprus; Beauty And The Beast at the Strovolos Theatre, Cyprus; Vasilis in One Day In December at the Strovolos Theatre, Cyprus; Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Strovolos Theatre, Cyprus; Flickering Candles Of Light at the Ancient Curium Amphitheatre, Limassol, Cyprus; understudied and played the role of the Prince in Cinderella in Chelmsford; Our House at the Studio Theatre, Epsom; featured vocalist and dancer in Flying In At 40! and A Stair(E) At A Time at the Epsom Playhouse; Peter Pan in Dartford; Mamma Mia at the Novello Theatre; Annie at the Piccadilly Theatre; An Officer And A Gentleman at the Curve Theatre, Leicester Square Theatre and National Tour; and the lead role of Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet! at the London Coliseum.