Spain secured a place at Euro 2024 after Gavi’s second-half goal was enough to beat Norway 1-0 away on Sunday and they will be joined by Group A rivals Scotland and Turkey from Group D following an eventful night in qualifying.

Spain and the Scots both secured spots in the top two with 15 points from six games, with Norway third on 10 points having played a game more, while Turkey thrashed Latvia 4-0 to make sure they will finish among the qualifying places.