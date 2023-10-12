In a meeting held on Wednesday (11/10), Bill Gates conferred with EU Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides. This gathering followed a joint announcement alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF regarding a €1 billion partnership aimed at eradicating polio.

During their discussions, Gates and Kyriakides explored potential avenues for collaborative efforts in addressing future health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They reaffirmed their commitment to global cooperation on health-related issues, with a particular focus on nations facing economic instability.