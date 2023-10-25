Dean Brennan made 3 changes to the team that beat Maidenhead 3-2 on Saturday with Reece Hall-Johnson, Dale Gorman, and Finley Potter coming in for Courtney Senior, Ben Wynter, and Callum Stead.

A minute silence was held for the late great Sir Bobby Charlton, everyone at Barnet sends their condolences and support to his friends and family.

The Bees started the brighter of the two sides, showing their superior league form than their opponents.

The first chance of the game fell to Hall-Johnson but he slipped and lost control at the crucial moment as the ball went out of play.

After a quiet opening 15, Antony Hartigan had the best chance of the game when the ball fell to him just outside the box and he met it sweetly, forcing the keeper to make an outstanding one-handed save to his top left corner.

A good spell of possession from The Bees was to follow with plenty of half chances for the home side as they pressed for an opener.

As the half drew on, Solihull started to create their own chances after absorbing plenty of pressure from The Bees, but Laurie Walker remained untested.

The final chance of the half fell to Barnet as Dale Gorman’s cross was met by current top goalscorer Nicke Kabamba, but he guided his effort wide.

Barnet went into the break having played much of the better football, vastly in the opponent’s half but The Bess failed to break the deadlock.

HT Barnet 0-0 Solihull Moors

Dean Brennan made one change at halftime, with Kabamba making way for Callum Stead.

The second half kicked off with Barnet putting early pressure on the visitors, but it would be Solihull who took the lead in the 50th minute when Joe Newton headed home inside the box.

Solihull came out of the break the stronger team as The Bees had lost the control, they possessed in the first half.

Barnet made their second change when Senior replaced Hall-Johnson as The Bees chased an equalizer.

The frustrations grew as the game was showing signs of slowing down. Barnet fashioned a brilliant chance in the 73rd minute but Zak Brunt blasted the ball over the bar.

The Bees made their final change when Gary Hooper replaced Dale Gorman, a sign of Brennan’s intent in the hope of a leveler.

As the game entered the last 10 minutes, The visitors thought they had doubled their advantage, but it ruled offside, a huge let-off for Barnet.

Just before 7 minutes of stoppage time were awarded, Barnet had their best chance of the half as they hit the bar from close range.

But in the 96th minute, Barnet found a late late leveller to deny the visitors all 3 points. A scramble in the box fell to Hooper who stuck away his first goal for The Bees.

The full-time whistle sounded, and frustration turned into relief as the Bees maintained their unbeaten record at home this season.

The result at The Hive and at the SMH Group stadium means that Barnet finds themselves still 2nd in the table but now 2 points behind leaders Chesterfield who have a game in hand and 7 points in front of 3rd place Bromley after their win.

FT Barnet 1-1 Solihull Moors

Starting XI: Walker, Hall-Johnson (Senior 57’), Okimo, Gorman (Hooper 77’), Kabamba (Stead 45’), Kanu, Pritchard, Hartigan, Revan, Potter

Unused Substitutes: Armstrong, Barratt.

Goals: Hooper (90+6’)

Yellow: Hartigan, Stead, Kanu

Attendance: 1460 (60 Away)