Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters responded to a fire on Scotts Road, Leyton.

The fire occurred in a mid-terraced house that has been converted into flats. The first floor flat and roof of the property were both destroyed by the fire. The ground floor flat was also partially damaged during the incident. One of the Brigade’s 32m ladders was deployed at the scene to give crews a view of the incident from above.

Two people left the property before the Brigade arrived. A further five people were rescued from the building by firefighters and treated on scene by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

The Brigade received the first of 16 calls reporting the fire at 0700 and the incident was under control by 0959. Crews from Leyton, Leytonstone Walthamstow and surrounding fire stations attended the scene. The Brigade’s Community Engagement team is providing support to the local community following the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.