Half of the studio flat was damaged by the fire. Approximately thirty residents left the building before the arrival of the Brigade. Thankfully, no one was injured.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters recommend that you have a look at our online Home Fire Safety Checker to make sure there are no hidden hazards in your home.

“The online tool will ask you a series of questions that will help us work out the level of risk in your home, or the home of someone you care for. It only takes a few minutes to get tailored advice to keep yourself and loved ones safe from fire.”

Fire crews from Enfield, Walthamstow, Chingford and Southgate fire stations were in attendance. The Brigade was called at 1354 and the fire was under control by 1459.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by a lithium battery in a wireless speaker.