Posted on

Friday 6th October 2023

Cyprus Football

Nea Salamina v Karmiotissa

Greece Football

Lamia v PAS Giannina

Saturday 7th October 2023

Premier League

Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur 12.30pm TNT TV

Burnley v Chelsea 15.00

Everton v AFC Bournemouth 15.00

Fulham v Sheffield United 15.00

Manchester United v Brentford 15.00

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest 17.30 Sky Sports

Vanarama National League

Dorking Wanderers v Barnet 15.00

FA Trophy 3rd round Qualifying Round

Folkestone Invicta v Haringey Borough 15.00

Spartan South Midlands Premier

Harpenden v St Panteleimon

Cyprus Football

Pafos v AEK Larnaca

Omonia Nicosia v AE Zakakiou

Othellos v APOEL

Greece Football

Panaitolikos v Volos NFC

Panserraikos v Aris

Sunday 8th October 2023

Premier League

Brighton v Liverpool 14.00

West Ham United v Newcastle United 14.00

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa 14.00

Arsenal v Manchester City 16.30 Sky Sports

Cyprus Football

Apollon v Doxa

Anorthosis v Aris Limassol

Ethnikos Achna v AEL

Greece Football

Kifisia v OFI

PAOK v Atromitos

Olympiakos v Panathinaikos

Asteras Tripolis v AEK Athens

Tuesday 10th October 2023

Isthmian League Premier

Whitehawk v Haringey Borough 19.45

Spartan South Midlands Premier

Leverstock Green v St Panteleimon 19.45

Wednesday 11th 2023

Isthmian League North

New Salamis v Walthamstow 19.45 Haringey Borough,) White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Thursday 12th October 2023

European Championship Qualifying

QUALIFYING GROUP A

Cyprus v Norway

Spain v Scotland

 

Leave a Reply