First Bicommunal Cypriot Festival takes place this Sunday

Greek and Turkish Cypriots are getting together at the jointly organised Bicommunal Cypriot Festival this Sunday 8th October.

The first of its kind, aiming to reflect the common culture and traditions of all the communities living in Cyprus, will take place at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green (Earlham Grove, opposite Wood Green police station, N22 5HJ).

There will be music, traditional dances, poems, theatre performances, short films, ‘tsiatista’ and photographic and painting exhibitions on display for all participants to enjoy.

The Let’s Sing Together Band from Cyprus will also attend the festival with Frideriki Tombazou and Niyal Öztürk singing songs for peace together.

Trilingual games and a bouncy castle will be available for the children. There will also be two specialists from Cyprus – one Turkish Cypriot, one Greek Cypriot, carrying out workshops for the children.

The festival will run for the whole day from 10.30am to 8.30pm and entrance is free of charge. Cypriot food and drinks including shamishi, koubes, soutziouko, lokmathes, palouze, mahalepi, kaloprama, souvlakia, zivania, soumada, rose cordial and Cypriot coffee will be available at reasonable prices.