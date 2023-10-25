Firefighters rescued an inquisitive husky after it found itself stranded on a window ledge in Siward Road in Tottenham.

The young pup was discovered by worried neighbours standing precariously on the first-floor ledge after climbing out of a window.

Leading firefighter Dan Poullais said: “When we arrived at the house, we initially requested the support of the RSPCA and a Metropolitan Police dog handler but we could see the dog was whimpering and we were worried it was going to fall because the ledge was so narrow and it couldn’t turn around to get back inside.

“Rather than using one of our standard ladders, we thought the safest option would be to get our 32 metre turntable ladder to the scene so that we could bring the dog safely inside the ladder’s cage.

“Leading Firefighter Nick Michael, who loves dogs, went up the ladder to complete the rescue armed with some dog treats that had been given by neighbours. He managed to get a collar and lead onto the dog and safely brought it down to the ground, where it began to calm down.

“Neighbours said they think the window was only slightly ajar and that the husky had managed to push the sash window up itself before climbing out. We were glad to help and the dog was safely returned to its owner when they returned home.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson added: “Firefighters love animals and we are ready, willing and able to assist distressed or injured animals – the last thing we want is for people to put themselves at risk rescuing an animal themselves – but we do encourage people to call the RSPCA in the first instance and we will assist if our specialist equipment is required, as in this case.”

The Brigade was called at 2220 and the incident was over for firefighters by 2312. A fire engine and a turntable ladder from Tottenham Fire Station attended the scene.