A fire at a takeaway shop with flats above in #Lambeth has prompted a reminder for restaurant and takeaway owners to clean the ducting in extraction systems regularly, to reduce the risk of ducting fires
Fire at takeaway shop with flats above – Lambeth
Part of the roof of the building was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.
The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the ignition of grease within the extraction system, which then ignited the roof covering. There were no reports of any injuries.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The fire was discovered by a member of staff working in a garage next door who smelt burning.
“On arrival, crews entered the loft space of the flat and discovered a developing fire underneath the extraction system from the takeaway shop kitchen.
“We’d like to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to ensure they don’t have dirty ducting. If you don’t clean the ducting in your extraction system regularly, you’re at a greater risk of ducting fires.”
The Brigade was called at 1407 and the fire was under control by 1537. Fire crews from Old Kent Road, Lambeth and Dowgate fire stations attended the scene.
Firefighters’ top tips for restaurants and takeaways:
- Have ducting in your extraction system cleaned regularly
- Ensure ducting is installed correctly
- Take extra care when cooking with hot oil as it can easily overheat and catch fire
- Never fill the pan more than one third full of fat or oil
- Make sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil – oil and water are a dangerous mix
- Use an electronic deep fat fryer if possible – they have automatic temperature controls and are much safer
- Ensure your electrical system is regularly tested
- Complete your Fire Risk Assessment and make an emergency plan.