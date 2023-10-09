Fire at takeaway shop with flats above – Lambeth

Part of the roof of the building was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the ignition of grease within the extraction system, which then ignited the roof covering. There were no reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The fire was discovered by a member of staff working in a garage next door who smelt burning.

“On arrival, crews entered the loft space of the flat and discovered a developing fire underneath the extraction system from the takeaway shop kitchen.

“We’d like to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to ensure they don’t have dirty ducting. If you don’t clean the ducting in your extraction system regularly, you’re at a greater risk of ducting fires.”

The Brigade was called at 1407 and the fire was under control by 1537. Fire crews from Old Kent Road, Lambeth and Dowgate fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ top tips for restaurants and takeaways: