KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON



Martin Scorsese’s eagerly awaited epic new feature arrives in cinemas direct from its London Film Festival premiere. It is based on American journalist David Grann’s book about the Osage Indian Murders and the Birth of the FBI and is adapted for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese. The action takes place in Osage County, Oklahoma in the early 1920’s, where the discovery of oil brings immense wealth and riches to the Native Americans and this sudden, unexpected rain from heaven made them instantly the richest people on the planet. But their overnight success is soon observed with envy and hatred by the white local community, which prompts them to resort to evil doings and even murder in order to lay their hands on this fortune.

This true story is seen through the eyes of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a naïve young man, who has just returned to America from the horrors of World War I in Europe. He is soon taken under the wing of his powerful uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro), who encourages him to court and marry Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), a wealthy Native American…

It is a long, ambitious, and deeply powerful film that will keep you at the edge of your seat from begging till end, despite its long running time which passes by like a flash. The performances are outstanding as can be expected by this eclectic cast but the real revelation here is the splendid, luminous Gladstone, who provides the heart and the soul of this essential film. Big screen entertainment at its best!

ROCK HUDSON: ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWED



Stephen Kijak’s tremendous documentary celebrates the life and career of one of Hollywood’s most charismatic and popular actors of the fifties and sixties. Rock Hudson was one of the most masculine and attractive men in the world and was desired by both men and women. He nevertheless managed to keep his homosexuality a secret until the mid-eighties, after he was first diagnosed with AIDS…

This brilliant film is superbly edited into a terrific collage of Rock’s life and work perfectly complimented by a collection of archive material and clips from his movies. People who knew Rock, like Doris Day, Linda Evans, Piper Laurie, and Armistead Maupin, talk openly about their friend’s life.

A wonderful, dignified and deeply moving celebration of an icon!

IT LIVES INSIDE



This atmospheric horror by Bishal Butta, which was recently premiered at FRIGHTFEST, follows the story of Samidha (Megan Suri), an Indian American high school student. She is living a comfortable life with her well-off middle-class parents in a peaceful suburb, yet, despite her safe environment Sam feels isolated and confused about her social identity. Things turn even worse when her former best friend Tamira accidentally unleashes an ancient demonic force that kidnaps Tamira…

It is an intriguing story, well executed and well-acted but it is particularly good to see an American Horror Story focusing on a different ethnic background. It is eloquently told by a promising director, who coaches an assured leading performance from a fresh talent.

I KNOW WHERE I’M GOING



Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s black and white classic is screening at the BFI Southbank as part of a complete retrospective of their work under the title CINEMA UNBOUND: THE CREATIVE WORLDS OF POWELL AND PRESSBURGER. It was made in 1945 and follows the story of Joan Webster (Wendy Hiller), a fiercely independent young woman, who travels to a remote Hebridean island of Kiloran to marry a rich older man. But the stormy weather forces her to get stranded on Mull, where she meets naval officer Torquil MacNeil (Roger Livesey)…

This beautiful restoration, which was first screened at last year’s London Film Festival, is a real treat- not just for the delectable performances and the winning chemistry between its leading players but also for Erwin Hillier’s magnificent cinematography that captures the beautiful yet harsh Scottish landscape most effectively.

MULLIGANS



Director Chip Hale tells the story of Nathan Davidson (Dan Payne), a seemingly happily married man, who falls for his son Tyler’s (Derek Baynham) best friend Chase (Charlie David). It is very first time that Nathan feels free in expressing himself until his wife Stacey (Thea Gill) catches him in the act…

Hale’s direction is by numbers but thankfully Payne’s presence manages to lift this above mediocrity. (Amazon Prime)

