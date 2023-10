A father and his 6-year-old son were run over by a car driven by a non-Cypriot national while on a pedestrian crossing outside a primary school in central Paphos early on Tuesday.

Philenews also reports that the father and son – also foreigners – were attempting to cross Charalambos Mouskou street near the town centre when the accident happened.

The father sustained minor injuries while the boy was also kept in Paphos General Hospital for preventive reasons.

