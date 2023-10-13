Saturday 4th November 2023 5pm – 9pm

Enfield Town Park, Cecil Road, Enfield EN2 6TJ

Enfield Town Fireworks is back with a bang for 2023!

Join us at Enfield Town Park for an electrifying evening of entertainment featuring mesmerizing fire dancers, a thrilling funfair, and top-notch face painters.

But that’s not all! We’ve got an amazing line-up of craft and food stalls that’ll tantalise your taste buds, plus a live brass band jamming all night long.

Save the date: Saturday 4th November 2023, starting at 5 pm. This firework display is going to be legendary!

Tickets are available from our website or you can purchase from Dugdale Arts Centre, Forty Hall or Millfield Theatre

Security is paramount, therefore the following items are banned.

🚫 Bringing your own food and drink (except for baby food).

🚫 Drugs and alcohol

🚫 Glass

🚫 Fireworks, including sparklers

🚫 Offensive or dangerous items

And as much as we adore pets, they can’t join the party this time due to an animal welfare perspective as well as public safety

Security searches will be conducted as a condition of entry

Tickets:

£12.50 – Adults

£8.25 – Child Under 16

£3.25 – Child Under 5

£28.00 – Family Package for 2 Adults & 1 Child (calculated at checkout)