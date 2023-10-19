The introduction of a new walking and cycling route that links Enfield Town and Broxbourne has been approved by Enfield Council’s planning committee.

Consent was granted for the section of the New River route between Tenniswood Road and Bullsmoor Lane.

The consent forms part of a 4.7 kilometre path which will provide a key link between Enfield Town and Broxbourne and will improve the experience for residents and visitors who walk and cycle.

Bench seats will be provided along the New River to allow people to sit and relax. Light columns will be installed every 30 metres and the path will be approximately three metres wide.

The Council is committed to a long term increase in the levels of active travel and this scheme will not only expand the borough-wide network of walking and cycling routes but enable the local community to make greater use of the New River.

The Council consulted and engaged with local residents, organisations, Thames Water, Transport for London and the Emergency Services via webinars and face to face events on the proposals earlier this year.

Cabinet Member for Environment at Enfield Council, Cllr Rick Jewell, said: “The installation of the new walking and cycling route will bring significant benefits to the local community, including the delivery of a key travel link and improving junctions and crossings to enable more people to walk and cycle safely.

“The route will also connect with several schools and will provide a safer way for our children to travel to and from school.”

The Council’s Journeys and Places team commissioned and worked with planning consultants Turley, to prepare the successful planning application.

Our Journeys and Places programme empowers people in Enfield to make sustainable choices for themselves, their community and the planet. We support local people to connect with each other to create vibrant spaces and a greener, healthier future.

The next steps for the project are the submission of a minor planning application and the appointment of a contractor to carry out the work. The construction of the new route is expected to begin in Spring next year.

For further information visit: https://letstalk.enfield.gov.uk/enfieldtowntobroxbourne

Picture – An artist’s impression of a section of the route along the New River.