Today is Anti-Slavery Day which provides an opportunity to raise awareness of human trafficking and modern slavery, and encourage government, local authorities, companies, charities and individuals to help address the problem.
Modern slavery is a crime that is hidden from plain sight but occurs around us.
If you have any concerns or questions regarding modern slavery, please contact Enfield Council’s Modern Slavery team from Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm on 020 3821 1763 or email: [email protected]
Find out more about Enfield Council’s Modern Slavery team here: