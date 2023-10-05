Black History Month is a momentous occasion that recognises and celebrates black people’s invaluable contributions to British society. It also serves as an opportunity to inspire and empower the future generations. This year, Black History Month is Celebrating Our Sisters, which is dedicated to honouring the achievements of black women who have played pivotal roles in building communities, spearheaded change and shaping history.

Join us at DAC & Forty Hall for a fabulous programme featuring film, live music, spoken word and talks.

https://www.dugdaleartscentre.co.uk/…/black-history…

#enjoyenfield

#BHM

#BlackHistoryMonth

See less