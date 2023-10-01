Eight castaways were rescued Friday afternoon by the Cyprus authorities near Mari area, on the southwest of the island.

According to a press release from the Joint Rescue Coordination Center – Larnaca (JRCC), a radio call was received at 18:00 for persons in danger following the overturning of a boat sailing in the Mari area, due to adverse weather conditions.

JRCC put in operation the National Plan “NEARCHOS” an mobilized a speedboat of the Port & Naval Police, a speedboat of the Naval command of the National Guard and a helicopter of the Police Air Operations Unit, with a specialized nurse of the Ambulance Service of the State Health Services Organisation (SHSO).

The rescue means located the wreck site and rescued all 8 crew members.

According to the press release, all the rescued persons were transported by helicopter and speedboats to Evangelos Florakis Naval Base in Mari, where they were picked up by an ambulance of the SHSO Ambulance Service.