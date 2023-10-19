Detectives investigating a linked series of indecent exposure offences in Hampstead Heath have today re-issued their appeal on BBC1’s Crimewatch programme and have released new information, including moving footage and an E-FIT of the suspect.

Officers are appealing for information in relation to four incidents of indecent exposure which took place on Hampstead Heath between Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 June.

All these incidents occurred in broad daylight between the hours of 16:40 and 20:00hrs in the area of the mixed bathing pond, Parliament Hill viewpoint and the area of East Heath Road.

The suspect, a lone man, approached the women in the south east area of Hampstead Heath exposing his penis and asking them if he wanted to have sex with them.

All incidents were reported to the police who immediately began investigating.

Detectives believe these offences were been committed by the same person and specialist detectives are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as having tanned skin with short brown hair, dark eyes and was clean shaven. He is believed to be between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in tall and aged around 25-35 yrs.

The investigation team have today released an E-fit of the suspect together with some moving footage of him, which was bravely captured by one of the victims using her mobile phone.

They are asking for anyone who was on Hampstead Heath on 6 and 7 June in the early evening to think about if they saw anyone matching this description or a man showing suspicious or concerning behaviour. They want to hear from anyone who thinks they saw anything that could assist their enquiries.

Officers also want to hear from anyone else this might have happened to but has not previously come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley from Central North Public Protection Team who is leading the investigation said: “I have made the decision to appeal to the public through Crimewatch in a bid to publicise this case to identify the suspect and encourage any other victims to come forward.

“We are treating these cases as linked based on the locality, timings, description of the offender and his repeated concerning conduct towards these women.

“The offender was very brazen and frightened these women from his actions. All the offences took place on warm summer evenings when the area would have been extremely busy with children and dog walkers.

“Please look carefully at the E-FIT and moving footage of the offender. If you believe you know who this person is we need his name.

“The victims have been left traumatised, shocked and appalled by this man’s actions. It is absolutely crucial that if you know who he is to contact the investigation team.

The Met is committed to tackling violence against women and we do not underestimate the seriousness of these offences.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should contact us online via met.police.uk or call 101 quote reference CAD 7955/06JUN23 quoting operation name Crail.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or call 0800 555 111.

Twitter: Do you recognise this man? Were you in #HampsteadHeath between 16:40 and 20:00hrs on 4-6 June. Police are looking for a man in connection with four incidents of sexual exposure. If you can help or have any information please call 101 or contact us online quoting CAD 7955/06JUN23.