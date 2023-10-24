Funded by The Department of Work and Pensions’ (DWP), the Household Support Fund could help with energy bills, housing costs, food and other essentials.

This fund is available to households who have missed out on other government support, or for those who have received support previously but are still facing financial hardship

For more information and to apply for funding, please visit:

https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/ben…/household-support-fund