­Do you need a carer to visit your home, or do you know someone who does

Haringey have launched the Care at Home permit so residents in CPZs do not need to pay for their carer’s👩‍⚕️ on-street parking 🚗when they visit.

More info👉https://bit.ly/48IyD55

Apply here👉 https://www.haringey.gov.uk/about-resident-care-home-permit