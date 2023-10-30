Do you have a groundbreaking idea that could make a real impact on our environment? Join the BarNET ZERO Challenge, where your creativity counts! 🌍

Write a 200-word outline of your idea to help to reduce carbon emissions in one of the following five themes:

1. Waste and sustainable consumption

2. Learning, communication and partnerships

3. Nature and biodiversity

4. Travel

5. Housing, buildings and renewable energy

These themes have been developed from Barnet’s first-ever Citizens’ Assembly on Climate Change and Biodiversity – which you can read more about here: https://ow.ly/qgGI50PY2a1

Shortlisted participants will attend workshops receive expert advice and have the chance to win funding and exciting prizes. Find out more and enter at: engage.barnet.gov.uk/barnetzero-challenge

Together, your idea could have a lasting impact in creating a more sustainable Barnet for future generations and achieving our goal of being a net zero carbon borough by 2042 🏡

#BarNETZERO #BarNETZEROChallenge #Sustainability See less