The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Cyprus, Abdallah Attari, called on the Cypriot government, political parties, and the House of Representatives to condemn the “ongoing massacre and ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians. He stated that the attack on hundreds of Palestinian civilians at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, which he attributed to the Israeli side, will remain a “black mark on the conscience of humanity”.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) Attari said that the massacre committed against hundreds of Palestinian civilians who sought refuge in a hospital in the city of Gaza due to the Israeli military and were displaced from one side of Gaza to the other “I think will forever remain a black mark on the conscience of humanity”.

He underlined that the international community, and especially the Security Council, “must act now and condemn this massacre because it is a massacre, and unfortunately, the world is closing its eyes”. He said that in some way, the world has become one-eyed. “With one eye, it sees what is happening in Ukraine and what happened in Israel, and the other eye is closed. What is happening in Palestine does not move public opinion”, he remarked.

The Palestinian diplomat said the Embassy has opened a book of condolences and has declared three days of mourning over the attack.

“We have opened the embassy doors for three days for anyone who has the sensitivity to show their support for the Palestinian people to come for condolences. We are in a state of mourning for three days, all the Palestinian embassies, the Palestinian Authority, and the entire Palestinian people”, he added.

“We urge the Cypriot government and all political parties, as well as the Parliament, to condemn the ongoing massacre and ethnic cleansing”, the Ambassador said.

Referring to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the attack, he said he has seen it, adding it “simply talks about an attack and does not specify, does not name who carried out the attack”.