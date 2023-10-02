Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Cheshunt in the early hours of today, Sunday 1 October, are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident occurred between midnight and 1.15am in an alleyway known locally as Andrew’s Lane in Cheshunt.

It was reported that the victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking home after an evening out when two males threatened her with a knife before sexually assaulting her.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Beth Hanna said: “I understand this will be hugely concerning to the local community, and I would like to reassure you that we are conducting extensive enquiries in order to identify the offenders.

“At this early stage of our inquiries, the suspects are described as being quite young, dark-skinned males, with beards and both wearing dark tracksuits. One of them was wearing bright blue trainers.

“If you believe you saw anyone matching the descriptions in the area around the time specified, please get in contact. If you were driving in the area around the time of the incident and have a dash cam, please check it and get in contact if you spot something that might help.

“Alternatively, if you have any information, please get in touch with police as soon as possible. Even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant could be vital to our investigation.”

You can report information online at https://orlo.uk/YW0mm, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at https://orlo.uk/w2bjp or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference ISR142 of 30/9.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at https://orlo.uk/dCOqo

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support. The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them. This service is open to everyone – men, women and young people, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.

To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, email [email protected] or visit https://orlo.uk/UnaaV