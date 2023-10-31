Despite the positive steps and the progress which have been achieved after the adoption of resolution 1325 by the UN Security Council, regrettably we are witnessing backtracking as regards the rights of women and children around the world, Cyprus political coordinator at the UN Rona Panteli said in an intervention during an open discussion of the Security Council on the participation of women in international peace and security that took place on October 26 at New York, under Brazil’s Presidency.

According to a PIO press release, Panteli stressed that “it is our joint responsibility to secure zero tolerance against any form of assault, intimidation or retaliation against women and children about their participation in politics, their work for human rights and humanitarian affairs and their peace building activities.

Panteli expressed the Republic of Cyprus concern about the increasing assaults against women who defend human rights in areas affected by conflicts, as recorded in the latest report of the Secretary – General on Women, Peace and Security.

She went on to say that in view of the unprecedented challenges all over the world it is our common duty to safeguard that women and basic organizations led by women, are financed and have the operational capabilities to participate in all the spectrum of the agenda for Peace and Security of Women

She also noted that the Cypriot government has responded to the call of the UN Secretary – General to voluntarily contribute to the UN campaign “Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund-Invest” for the period 2023-2025 in an effort to support women’s organizations and the defenders of human rights in situations of crisis.

Panteli stressed that Cyprus believes that the role of women and girls in peace building, in establishing stability after conflicts and in peace processes is above and beyond the issue of gender equality. Their participation is catalytic in efforts to secure sustainable peace.