Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway cruised past Cyprus to keep their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive and force Scotland to wait to seal their place at next summer’s tournament.

The Manchester City striker hit two goals in seven second-half minutes to take his tally in qualifying to six.

Alexander Sorloth and Fredrik Aursnes were also on target in Larnaca.

Norway face Spain in Oslo on Sunday and a failure to win would ensure Scotland’s qualification.

Stale Solbakken’s side are third in Group A, five points behind leaders Scotland and two points behind Spain, who have a game in hand.

Scotland could have secured qualification themselves with a point against Spain on Thursday but they were beaten 2-0 in Seville.

Cyprus have lost all six of their Euro 2024 qualifiers.