In Cyprus, 700 cardiac arrests are recorded every year and the survival rate does not exceed 10 people per year, a rate of less than 2%, the Health Ministry says in an announcement on the occasion of World “Restart a Heart” Day, on October 16 with the aim to raise public awareness.

The announcement says that in Europe, 400,000 cases of sudden cardiac arrest are recorded, with the survival rate remaining very low, below 10%. According to the Ministry more than 50% of sudden cardiac arrests occur in the presence of one or more people.

It is underlined that the first minutes after a cardiac arrest are decisive for the person’s survival, therefore the bystanders are the key to the survival of cardiac arrest victims.

A CPR and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) by the bystanders contributes the most to reviving the person and if the intervention is done within two to three minutes, the chance of survival can reach up to 90%, the Health Ministry points out.

With the slogan “All citizens of the world can save a life”, the Ministry of Health aims to raise awareness and educate the public on CPR and the use of an AED to increase the chance of survival for people who suffer a heart attack.

The Ministry is organizing a series of events between October 9-16, which include, among other things, information campaigns on CPR and the use of an AED.