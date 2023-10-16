Cyprus has received 26 requests from 26 countries for the evacuation of foreign nationals from the Gaza Strip and Israel to their countries via Cyprus, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said, after the end of the National Council which discussed the situation in the region following the terrorist attacks against Israel.

Letymbiotis said that what was discussed was the humanitarian role of Cyprus due to the recent turmoil in Israel. He also noted that the situation was closely monitored and that the next few days were critical.

“We already have 26 requests from 26 countries, and we are responding to the best of our abilities,” he said.

As he noted, these requests pertain to the transportation of foreign nationals who wish to leave the Gaza Strip and Israel and return to their countries, through Cyprus, which will act as a transit station. The Government had already activated “Estia plan” to respond to these requests.

He added that in the National Council, there was also an exchange of views on the situation in the region, how it might evolve in the coming days, and how it might affect Cyprus.

Letymbiotis stated that so far, 447 people have departed from Cyprus, and approximately 600 have arrived.

At the same time, he mentioned that Cyprus was constantly evaluating the situation in the region.

“We now see a geopolitical differentiation that we need to closely monitor, and we are closely monitoring all scenarios. The next few days are critical,” he noted.

He added that the President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides would convey at the extraordinary European Council on Tuesday the need to prioritize the protection of civilians, to prevent further civilian casualties from all sides, and the need for the situation to be de-escalated as soon as possible.

Regarding the potential consequences for the Republic of Cyprus in dealing with a potential influx of Palestinian or Israeli migrants, the Spokesman said that there was no immediate risk.

“At this moment, based on the on-the-ground data and geographical considerations, migration doesn’t seem to be one of the immediate direct threats,” he said.

He further stated that they were continuously assessing evolving situations day by day and hour by hour, as well as evaluating how the Republic of Cyprus could respond effectively.

Situation in the Middle East to affect Government’s economic measures

When asked about the economic repercussions of recent events, he said that the President had already informed the National Council about the issue and initial estimations had been made concerning both the immediate and mid-term economic impacts. He stressed the need for ongoing updates to these assessments, given the evolving circumstances, and highlighted the government’s commitment to safeguarding the Cypriot economy.

With regard to the impact on the government’s plans for immediate economic measures, the Spokesman acknowledged that it would be a significant factor to consider. He noted that concerns about inflation had already emerged, as the recent events are expected to influence economic indicators to varying degrees, depending on the outcomes in the coming days. He emphasized the government’s commitment to closely monitoring developments and making timely decisions to fortify the Cypriot economy.

Regarding the increased military presence in Cypriot waters, the spokesperson emphasized the international community’s recognition of Cyprus as a stabilizing force in the region. He added that the government “remains committed to maintaining longstanding relationships with neighbouring countries and Western/EU nations and adhering to its historical positions on UN resolutions and providing humanitarian assistance”.

Referring to Cyprus President’s telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Israel, he said that President Christodoulides expressed his willingness to contribute positively in any way he could, given Cyprus’ proximity to the region and its excellent relations with many neighbouring countries. The President of the Republic will address this issue at the upcoming European Council meeting on Tuesday.