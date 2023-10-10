The Cypriot airports and ports are ready to receive individuals who need assistance, following the activation of the national ‘Estia’ action plan for the reception of people fleeing the ongoing conflict in Israel, stated Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works, Alexis Vafeadis, on Tuesday.

Speaking about the plan’s activation, the Minister noted, “we are ready to welcome at the ports of Limassol and Larnaca, as well as at the airports, anyone who needs our assistance to travel to other destinations. This is provided for by the Estia Plan, and we are prepared”.

Noting Cyprus has handled similar crises in the past, the Minister said “we have further improved our infrastructure based on this experience, and today we are ready to receive those who need to travel to another destination. As a country, we are ready to provide any healthcare services for those who have been injured or suffered any injuries”.

He also said that meetings to exchange information will take place among the involved ministries participating in the Estia Plan while the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Larnaca is in charge of the operation.