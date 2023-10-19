Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke over the phone yesterday discussing the crisis in the Middle East and Cyprus’ support in the evacuation of British nationals from Israel.

A press release issued by the PM’s office says that “the Prime Minister thanked President Christodoulides for the vital Cypriot support in the repatriation of British Nationals from Israel.”

Discussing the situation in Israel and Gaza, the leaders reflected on the awful terrorist attacks by Hamas, the importance of avoiding escalation and protecting innocent civilians, the press release added.

Furthermore, Sunak reflected on his calls with other regional leaders, and said he hoped a way forward could be found that brought lasting peace for innocent civilians on both sides.

“Discussing the close relationship between the UK and Cyprus, both leaders agreed it was a special bond built on historic ties and enduring friendships,” the press release noted, adding that the two leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.