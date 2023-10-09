The preparation of a National Strategy for the Third Age and a National Action Plan was announced by the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Marilena Evangelou, in the framework of the 3rd Pancyprian March of Love “I walk for the Third Age”, organized by the Cyprus Civic Presbyterian Organization and the Community Welfare Council of Fini village, which was held under the auspices of the European Senior Citizens’ Union (ESU).

The National Strategy aims, inter alia, at active ageing, improving living conditions, empowering older people, inclusion, lifelong learning and the provision of quality support and care services.

A press release from the Deputy Ministry says that Evangelou noted that the Coordinating Body of the National Strategy and the National Action Plan for the Third Age is the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare with inter-ministerial participation, as well as the participation of all relevant bodies.

“To our seniors we owe not only a big thank you, but also our unlimited appreciation and love. I assure you on behalf of the Government that we are by your side, always supporting you, but also accompanying you on a path towards a just society for all, an inclusive society in all areas of our lives, for all generations,” the Deputy Minister concluded.