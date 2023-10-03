Health Minister, Popi Kanari, travels on Tuesday to London to promote agreements with British hospitals for the establishment of a hepatology clinic in Cyprus.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, during her stay in the British capital, Kanari will visit hospitals King’s College and Royal Free London to promote the signing of agreements in the framework of which the two hospitals will provide expertise and training for setting up the hepatology clinic in Cyprus.

The Minister will be accompanied by the State Health Services Organisation Chief Executive Officer, Kypros Stavrides.