President Christodoulides took the salute of a military parade in Nicosia marking the 63rd anniversary of Cyprus independence, alongside European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Greek National Defence Minister Nikos Dendias, Cyprus Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas, Commander of the Greek Armed Forces General Floros and National Guard Commander General Tzitzikostas. The House Speaker Annita Demetriou, other political leaders, the cabinet and party officials were also in attendance.

This marks the first time that the leader of any European Union institution attends the Cyprus Independence Day celebrations.