The independence of the Republic of Cyprus is a response to all those who are plotting the dissolution of our state entity, said the Minister of Defense, Michalis Georgallas, after the conclusion of the military parade for the anniversary of Cyprus Independence.

He said that the Republic of Cyprus, despite the difficulties, remains standing and is progressing. It is a modern, reliable, European state, an equal member of the EU, and recognized by the international community.

“The independence of the Republic of Cyprus is not just an anniversary. It is a living historical landmark and a response to all those who are plotting to destroy our state entity”, he underlined.

He added that we are sending the message that we will continue to build our defense, by strengthening its operational capabilities and its deterrence capability.

The Republic of Cyprus gained its independence from the British Empire in 1960, after a 4-year anti-colonial struggle. It has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.