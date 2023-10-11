Ηospitals stand ready and in case of need there will be a response to receive and treat patients or wounded from Israel, State Health Services Organisation (SHSO) spokesperson Charalambos Charilaou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Wednesday.

In statements to CNA about the matter, Charilaou said that “in case it is needed to transport patients or injured from Israel to Cyprus, the bilateral agreement which is in effect will be activated and our hospitals will receive these patients or injured to treat them.”

Replying to a question about the provisions of the agreement, Charilaou said that the bilateral agreement, which has been signed between the Cyprus and Israel Health Ministries, includes, among other things, the exchange of patients in mass disasters or anything else that causes a large number of losses.

Asked whether there is availability of beds in the hospitals for such cases, Charilaou replied that in such cases there is an action plan where the schedule of all hospitals is reviewed and places are vacated either in operating rooms or wards to treat such cases.

“The hospitals stand ready and in the event of need, we will respond,” Charilaou concluded.