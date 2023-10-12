Do you want to learn the Greek language from a school that differs from the rest?

Parents and children are invited to attend the Cyprus Greek School Open Day on Saturday, October 14 at the Cyprus Club in Stanmore, Sydney, to see what the school has to offer.

The Cyprus Greek School offers programs catered to students of all ages, ranging from school-aged children to pre-schoolers and even adults.

The school is officially recognised by the NSW Department of Education’s Community Languages School Program, and it is a registered provider for the Creative Kids program, enabling each school-aged child to receive a $50 credit towards their Greek Language classes.

Starting from 12pm until 3pm, the Open Day will give parents an opportunity to engage with the school’s dedicated Principal and passionate teachers.

Principal Olympia Palamas said people will also be able to look at the inner workings of the Greek school and explore the language and cultural opportunities it offers.

“You will discover our rich curriculum and the various enjoyable methods we employ to delve into the wonders of learning Greek, all while immersing ourselves in the vibrant world of Greek and Cypriot cultural traditions,” she said.

“You’ll also have the chance to admire our students’ impressive work on display and learn about their outstanding achievements, such as the Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Student Achievement within Community Languages Schools and the Hellenic Certification of Greek Language Studies, known as Ellinomathia.”

On the day, attendees can enjoy an informative session where they can interact with teaching staff, tour the school’s modern facilities, and enjoy complimentary coffee and tea.

The Cyprus Greek School Open Day will be held on Saturday, October 14 from 12pm – 3pm at the Cyprus Club (58/76 Stanmore Road, Stanmore). More information: [email protected].