The great victory over Aris and the wins of Anorthosis, APOEL, Paphos FC and Omonia, are the most important results in Match Day 6 of the Cyprus Football League that concluded on Monday.

The results of Match Day 6: AEK-Nea Salamina 1-1, Aris-Apollon 0-1, Karmiotissa-Othellos 0-0, AEL-Anorthosis 1-3, Doxa Katokopias-Omonia 1-3, AEZ Zakakiou-Paphos 1-4, APOEL-Ethnicos Achnas 5-1.

Standings: Anorthosis 14, Paphos FC 13, Omonia 12, Aris 11, APOEL 11, AEK 8, AEL 7, Nea Salamina 6 (5 games), AEZ 6, Ethnicos 5 (5 games), Othellos 3, Karmiotissa 2, Doxa 0.