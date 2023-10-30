Cyprus has activated the National Plan “Nafkratis” and has filed a request to the EU assistance mechanism asking for equipment, namely tents and other material, so that the country can be ready to accommodate more people in the case of increased migratory flows to the island.

According to a statement by the Interior Ministry, 194 people arrived by four boats in Cyprus on Saturday and were taken to the “Pournara” reception centre, while four alleged smugglers were arrested by the police.

It is also noted that the National Plan ” Nafkratis ” has been activated and a request was made to the EU assistance mechanism, asking for equipment (tents and other material) so that Cyprus will be ready in case its equipment capacity is exceeded due to an increase of migration flows. It is added that at this stage space in the surrounding area within “Pournara” is being used.

It is also noted that according to the inventory of available means, there is a possibility of accommodating another 500 people in “Pournara” centre, however, if its capacity is exceeded, a space in “Limnes” reception centre will be used, where another 130 people can be accommodated.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou has repeatedly stated that Cyprus has as specific infrastructure capacity and more support from the European Union in terms of resources and relocation is expected, in order to address the possibility of more massive immigration flows.