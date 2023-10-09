Cyprus Airways, has announced the waiving of ticket reissue fees for persons travelling between Tel Aviv and Larnaca.

In a press release, it said “in order to facilitate passengers traveling between Tel Aviv and Larnaca, announces that it will waive ticket reissue fees for passengers holding a valid ticket until 15 November who wish to travel earlier or later”.

It also said “remaining committed to passenger safety, the airline continues its normal flight schedule between Larnaca and Tel Aviv and is considering further capacity increases, if the situation allows for safe operation of the flights”.