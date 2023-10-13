Cyprus Airways has announced the temporary suspension of its Larnaca-Tel Aviv route effective immediately.

In a press release it says that Cyprus Airways’ flight CY311 arrived back to Larnaca’s Hermes International Airport safely at 16:10 today, being the final flight on this route for the time being.

Paul Sies, the CEO of Cyprus Airways said that “the decision to suspend our Larnaca-Tel Aviv route wasn’t made lightly, but safety has and will always be our highest priority. We stand in solidarity with all those affected and will do everything in our power to recommence operations when it is safe to do so.”

The airline will continue to closely monitor the situation and collaborate with international and local authorities. Further updates regarding the resumption of the route will be communicated as soon as they are available, it concludes.