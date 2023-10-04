Cypriot oncologist Dr. Loizos G. Loizou, MD, PhD has been ranked among the top 100 Xfluencers in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology key opinion leaders to follow on Twitter in 2023.

In a press release issued by “Hope” Foundation as the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month ended, OncoDaily organisation, which operates in the field of oncology and is based in the USA, presented on September 30 the list for 2023 featuring the 100 leading Pediatricians/Pediatric Hematologists with the greatest global influence in the field of social media for shaping opinions in the field of childhood cancer and leukemia.

Among these top 100 opinion influencers globally, Pediatricians/Pediatric Hematologists, Dr. Loizos, a professor in Pediatrics/Pediatric Hematology at the Medical School of the University of Nicosia, is included.

The “Hope” Foundation notes that the inclusion of the Cypriot Pediatrician/Pediatric Hematologist, Professor Dr. Loizos, in the list of top opinion influencers in childhood cancer proves that Cyprus, through systematic and enduring work, resilience, dedication, patience, and perseverance, “can become effective and important contributors on a global level for the advancement of medicine and healthcare for our children”.