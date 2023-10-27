Cypriot Centre presents a tribute to Elvis performed by George Elias on Saturday 2nd December 2023 tickets £35 including 4 course meal 7.30pm till late to book 0208 881 2329

Email [email protected]

George Elias is one of UK’s premier Elvis Tribute Acts. He started his career as a professional ETA in 2003 and has toured Sydney, USA, Germany, Holland, Italy and Greece.

In 2006, he finished in the top 5 at the ‘Images of the King Contest’ in Memphis Tennessee, the hometown of Elvis Presley.

in 2007, George was picked by the BBC to star as one of the 30 worlds best ETAs; ‘The World’s Greatest Elvis’. Elvis fan, Vernon Kay who hosted the show was amazed by George’s voice and said ‘he was the closest to the king I have heard’.

It is now your opportunity to become a fan of George Elias.

Cypriot Community Centre, Earlham Grove, London N22 5HJ.