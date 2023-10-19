A man who died in a fatal collision in Hackney has been named.

He was 27-year-old Harry Webb who was originally from Powys, Wales but had been living in Hackney.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal to any people who witnessed the collision, or any road users with camera footage, to come forward.

An investigation was launched after officers were called at approximately 19:40hrs on Sunday, 10 September to reports of a cyclist who was injured in a collision in Kenworthy Road, E9.

The cyclist, Harry Webb, was injured in a collision with a car which then collided with another vehicle.

Mr Webb was taken to hospital following the collision, but sadly died on Tuesday, 12 September.

The driver of the car – a 24-year-old woman – was arrested and has been bailed, pending further enquiries, to a date in early December.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 7232 7839 or contact via X @MetCC. Please quote CAD CAD7039/10SEP

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

