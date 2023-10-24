A London Colney property linked to prostitution, suspected drug activity and anti-social behaviour is now subject to a full closure order thanks to the St Albans City and District Council working in partnership with the police.

The property, a flat in High Street, now has a three-month full Closure Order, which was granted at St Albans Magistrates Court on Thursday (19 October) under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014. For the next three months, the only people permitted to enter the property are St Albans City and District Council and their agents and the emergency services.

St Albans Police’s Community Safety Unit (CSU) assisted the Council’s Community Protection Officers following reports about the flat being abandoned by the tenant but then sub-let to a woman who was suspected of being involved in prostitution and anti-social activity at the property.

Prior to the order being granted, St Albans City & District Council, who own the property, worked closely with the CSU and officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team to gather evidence of the anti-social behaviour which was having a detrimental effect on neighbours.

Sergeant Mike Saunders, from St Albans CSU said: “No-one should have to put up with this kind of behaviour on their doorstep and we hope this provides some respite from the ongoing issues suffered by neighbours. Anyone who breaches the terms of the order could face arrest, a fine, imprisonment or both.

“Our Safer Neighbourhood Team colleagues will continue to regularly patrol the area and we have asked neighbours to report any breaches of the order to us as soon as possible so we can take further action if required.

“If you have information about suspected drug activity, vulnerable occupants and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please don’t hesitate to report it to us. We will take it seriously and do all we can to prevent it from adversely affecting your quality of life.”

