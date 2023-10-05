A contract for the construction of 4,450 new bus stops and sheltered stops and the upgrade of over 1,000 existing bus stops was signed on Thursday at the Ministry of Transport.

In particular, the contract plans for the construction and installation of 2,350 pillars throughout Cyprus, of which 350 will have integrated technology, while the remaining 2,000 will have lighting and information in printed form. In addition, 1,350 small and 650 large sheltered stops are planned in urban areas and additional 100 large sheltered and weather-protected stops are planned for mountainous areas.

Existing bus stops will be upgraded and placed on routes with less passenger traffic. Furthermore, the contract also provides for the installation of 200 bicycle racks and 20 bicycle stations at central stops, in order to encourage the use of bicycles and combined mobility.

Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Alexis Vafeades, said that the signing of this contract completes an action aimed at upgrading the passenger experience in Cyprus “and we hope to soon have new infrastructure, that will help and encourage the use of public transport,” he noted.

The fifteen year long contract is of a value of €61,658,762 plus VAT. It includes a five-year long implementation plan of the order of 36,658,762, a ten-year maintenance estimated at €5,000,000, and the right to place new orders for up to €10,000,000.

Executive engineer at the Department of Public Works, Aristotelis Savva, who presented the project, said that the design of the new stops takes into account the local conditions and the available space on the road network. The new stops have uniformity, accessibility for people with with mobility, visual and hearing impairments, as well as safety and weather protection. They also have lighting and electronic signs that use renewable energy sources.