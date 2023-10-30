Consultations on Cyprus’ proposal for the creation of a maritime humanitarian corridor from Cyprus to Gaza continue both in Nicosia and during the ongoing contacts of Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos, at the visits he is paying and the telephone conversations he is holding with his counterparts, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Theodoros Gotsis, has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Gotsis noted that following the initiative of Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, in the framework of the European Council that took place in Brussels last week, and the proposal for the creation of a maritime humanitarian corridor to Gaza, the Foreign Minister visited Jordan on Sunday and is visiting Ramallah on Monday for meetings with his counterparts of Jordan and the Palestine Authority, with a view to promote this initiative, and in the framework of the ongoing contacts with actors in the region with a view to reinforce efforts for de-escalation and to prevent further expansion of the conflict.

Moreover, he noted that a series of contacts have already taken place with involved states of the region, with EU officials at the highest level, as well as with interested parties and competent international organizations.

“The parameters of the initiative and the currently developed planning have elicited a positive response and have already moved on to the next stage,” he added, noting that “consultations on this continue both in Nicosia and during the ongoing contacts of the Foreign Minister, at the visits he is paying and the telephone conversations he is holding with his counterparts.”

Asked about the preparations which are underway so that Cyprus will be able, if needed, to receive foreign nationals who will then travel from here to other countries, Gotsis underlined that coordination and preparation are ongoing in view of the possibility of needing to evacuate more foreign citizens from the region affected by the war.

He added that “the presence in Cyprus of officers from other countries is taking place in the framework of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation within the framework the Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation Coordination Centre – NEOCC and in the framework of the activation of the ‘ESTIA’ Special National Plan.”

As regards the updated Travel Advice which the Foreign Minister issued on Sunday for Lebanon, Gotsis noted that this follows the call that the Ministry made, several days ago to avoid unnecessary travels to countries of the region, noting that now they are advising Cypriot nationals to avoid all travel to Lebanon.

He added that given the circumstances today in Lebanon, there have been no requests for the time being to the Cypriot Embassy in Beirut by individuals who have the Cypriot nationality – with several of them having dual nationality – that are related with the repercussions of the conflict.

Gotsis also said that when the war broke out Cypriots who were visiting Lebanon left the country.

He added that in any case, Cypriots living in Lebanon are called to opt for registering on the Foreign Ministry Connect2CY platform. He also said that the Embassy of Cyprus in Beirut remains at their disposal to provide them with any consular assistance they may need.