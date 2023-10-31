Congratulations to UK Cypriots Paul Ioannou and Kyri Poliviou who landed a 40lb 6oz and a 27lb common respectively on Thursday morning whilst carp fishing in Farlows Lake, a new personal best for Paul.

Kyri told Parikiaki, “I’ve been fishing for the last 20+ years and Paul for about a year. I’ve basically taught him everything he knows and I think I’ve been a big influence on his fishing. And last Thursday morning, his hard work paid off and he caught an absolutely fantastic fish.”

He added, “I’d say fishing is about keeping it simple and being confident in what you’re using to catch. But the main thing is switching off and relaxing.”

Farlows lake is steeped in Carp fishing history as one of the original gravel pits of the Colne Valley. It has some of the UKs finest, dark & scaley specimen Carp.