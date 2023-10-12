The Greek Orthodox Community of St Barnabas, Wood Green N22 8LB, will organise a community social event on the feast of St James, the brother of the Lord. On this day, Monday 23rd October, His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis celebrates his name-day and kindly invites you to the Community Hall of St Mary’s Cathedral at 7pm.

The event will consist of Greek traditional music.

Please call 020 8888 2295 for reservations.