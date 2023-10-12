The Greek Orthodox Community of St Barnabas, Wood Green N22 8LB, will organise a community social event on the feast of St James, the brother of the Lord. On this day, Monday 23rd October, His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis celebrates his name-day and kindly invites you to the Community Hall of St Mary’s Cathedral at 7pm.
The event will consist of Greek traditional music.
Please call 020 8888 2295 for reservations.
Community social event
